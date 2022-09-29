STONINGTON — Emma Spathakis scored two goals and Nora Walsh contributed two assists as Stonington High shut out Killingly, 4-0, in an ECC field hockey match on Thursday.
Stonington (5-2, 5-0 ECC) led 3-0 after the first quarter.
Anna Lettiere and Marina Lewandowski each scored a goal. Lewandowski also had an assist.
Stonington had 17 shots and 10 penalty corners. Killingly (4-3, 3-2) had four shots and one penalty corner.
Stonington next hosts Woodstock Academy on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
