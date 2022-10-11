STONINGTON — Emma Spathakis scored off a rebound on a penalty corner early in the first quarter and that was enough for Stonington High to beat Waterford, 1-0, in an ECC field hockey game Tuesday.
The Bears (8-2, 8-0 ECC) finished with decided advantages in shots, 20-3, and penalty corners, 17-2, over the Lancers (2-7, 2-5).
"Waterford's defense did a very good job of keeping the attack at bay," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said in an email.
Bears goalkeeper Madi Allard made two saves to record the shutout.
Stonington next hosts Fitch on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
