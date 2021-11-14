STONINGTON — Stonington High will face Thomaston in the semifinals of the Class S field hockey tournament on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Branford.
Stonington, the No. 2 seed, brings a record of 17-3 into the game. No. 3 Thomaston is 13-1-2. The Golden Bears dominated during the regular season, outscoring their opponents 68-7. Their only loss was against Pomperaug, which is playing in the Class M semifinals.
No. 4 North Branford and No. 8 Granby will meet in the other semifinal. The title match will be played in Wethersfield on Saturday at a time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
