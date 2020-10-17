GROTON — Hannah Nulick scored the game's only goal as Stonington High topped Fitch, 1-0, in a field hockey game Saturday.
Nulick deflected a shot by Sandy McGugan into the left side of the goal with 12:28 left in the game. McGugan was credited with an assist, her third of the season. Nulick has scored seven goals.
Stonington (6-1) outshot Fitch (3-1), 9-3. Both teams had four penalty corners. Avery Slocum finished with three saves to record the shutout for the Bears.
Stonington next travels to Waterford on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
