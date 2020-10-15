STONINGTON — Hannah Nulick scored two goals and assisted on another as Stonington High shut out Woodstock Academy, 5-0, in a field hockey game Thursday night.
Nulick, a junior, has six goals and two assists this season.
Stonington led 4-0 at the half.
Teagan O'Brien, Sandy McGugan and Olivia Monte also scored for the Bears. Dillon Griscom and Ellie Korinek contributed an assist each.
Stonington (5-1) outshot Woodstock, 16-2. Woodstock dropped to 3-2.
Stonington next travels to Fitch on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
