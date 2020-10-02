STONINGTON — Stonington High junior Hannah Nulick scored the first three goals of her career at the Bears shut out Waterford, 4-0, in the field hockey season-opener for both teams Thursday night.
Two of Nulick's goals were unassisted on breakaways. Ellie Korinek assisted on her other goal.
Korinek scored the other Stonington goal with an assist from Sandy McGugan early in the second quarter. Teams are playing four 15-minute quarters this season instead of two 30-minute halves.
Stonington next travels to rival East Lyme on Saturday at 3 p.m. East Lyme beat the Bears in overtime in the ECC title game last season.
— Keith Kimberlin
