STONINGTON — Hannah Nulick scored three goals and Stonington High topped Killingly, 7-1, on Senior Night in an ECC field hockey match on Thursday.
Stonington (11-2, 9-0 ECC) led 3-0 at the half. Maddie Mendez, Samantha Harris, Etta Lund and Alex Fidrych scored for the Bears. Dillon Griscom, Gabby Dimock and Sophia Fernholz contributed an assist each.
Killingly dropped to 2-11, 2-8 with the loss. Stonington next travels to Fitch on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
