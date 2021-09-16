STONINGTON — Hannah Nulick scored three goals and Stonington High downed Fitch, 5-1, in an ECC field hockey match on Thursday.
Stonington (2-1, 2-0 ECC) led 2-0 at the half. Sandy McGugan contributed a goal and an assist for the Bears and Gabby Dimock also scored. Maddie Mendez and Dillon Griscom also had assists.
Stonington outshot Fitch (1-1, 1-1), 12-1. The Bears had 11 penalty corners and the Falcons did not have any.
Stonington next travels to rival East Lyme on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
