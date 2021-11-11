STONINGTON — Hannah Nulick scored with 36 seconds remaining in overtime lifting Stonington High to a win against Lauralton Hall, 2-1, in the Class S field hockey tournament Thursday at Palmer Field.
Dillon Griscom recovered a ball outside the circle and sent a pass to Nulick near the right post. She pushed the ball into the cage for the winning goal, her 19th of the season.
In overtime, teams play 7 vs. 7. The two teams were in the first 10-minute sudden death overtime. A second 10-minute overtime would have been played if no one had scored in the first one.
Nulick also scored Stonington's other goal on a penalty corner after time had expired at the end of the first quarter. Teams are allowed to play out a penalty corner even if time has expired.
No. 10 Lauralton Hall (11-6) responded in the second quarter to tie the game, 1-1.
No. 2 Stonington (17-3) advances to the semifinals where it will face No. 3 Thomaston, which topped No. 6 Old Saybrook, 1-0, on Thursday.
The semifinal game will be played on Tuesday or Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
