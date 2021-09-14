WOODSTOCK — Hannah Nulick scored three goals and assisted on another at Stonington High beat Woodstock Academy, 8-1, in an ECC field hockey game Tuesday.
Dillon Griscom and Gabby Dimock each finished with a goal and an assist. Megan Harris, Anne Drago and Nora Walsh scored the other goals.
Sandy McGugan contributed two assists. Samantha Harris and Etta Lund added one assist each.
Woodstock dropped to 0-2, 0-1 ECC. Stonington (1-1, 1-0) next hosts Fitch on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
