NORTH BRANFORD — North Branford scored the game's only goal in the third quarter and handed Stonington High a rare shut-out loss, 1-0, in a nonleague field hockey match Saturday.
Stonington had scored in 21 straight games before Saturday's loss. The last team to blank the Bears was East Lyme on Oct. 3, 2020, a 1-0 game.
Keana Criscuolo scored the game's lone goal with an assist by Olivia Schmidt 8:17 into the third quarter. The loss ended an eight-game Stonington winning streak.
Stonington outshot the Thunderbirds, 6-4. The Bears had more penalty corners, 10-1.
North Branford improved to 8-1-2.
Stonington (8-2) next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.