WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — It was an unfortunate case of déjà vu for the Stonington High field hockey team in the Class S state championship game Saturday.
Unfortunate as in a replay of last season's one-sided North Branford victory over the Bears in the S title game and not Stonington's late-season victory over the Thunderbirds this year.
Stonington's defense was under siege all game Saturday. The Bears held off North Branford until 1:05 remained in the first half until succumbing, 4-0, in their quest for the program's third state title.
Top-seeded North Branford (20-1) outshot third-seeded Stonington, 13-1, and held a 9-0 edge in penalty corners. If not for some defender clears on the goal line and some hustling work by Stonington goalie Madi Allard, (10 saves) the score could have been 6-0 — rather one-sided in field hockey.
"This game felt reminiscent of last year, when we couldn't generate any offense at all," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said. "We had such an emotional semifinal win [in a penalty shutout against Canton], a game which will be emblazoned in my memory. I thought there would be some carryover but we were not in a good headspace today. I have to a better job getting us more mentally prepared for games of this magnitude."
Stonington (18-3) returned just three starters from the 2021 runner-up squad. North Branford, which beat Stonington 2-0 in the title game last season, graduated its best players as well. But while the names changed, the storyline did not.
North Branford veteran coach Babby Nuhn, who celebrated her 50th year in coaching with a repeat title and sixth overall, cited Stonington's 1-0 victory Oct. 22 as a key element to this performance.
"I respect Stonington and we have a lot of history with them," she said. "Jenna was a player for Stonington when they beat us in the S championship with coach Janis Ingham in 1987.
"In our loss to them, Stonington came to play and we didn't take advantage of opportunities. We had the choice of putting our head in the sand or learning from it. We did the latter, so I'm thankful for Stonington for allowing us to see our weaknesses."
None were apparent Saturday.
Allard was tested early, making three saves in the first quarter. Bear defender Emily Obrey saved a goal clearing a shot from Sophia Toto off the goal-line early in the second quarter. Minutes later, Lindsey Onofrio sent a crossing pass from the right to Alivia Schmidt at the left post that just eluded her stick.
Stonington nearly escaped the first half unscathed but with 1:05 left, Toto sent a pass from the left flank, which found the stick of teammate Keana Criscuolo, who poked it past Allard for a 1-0 lead.
"We knew they were skilled and really outplayed us today," Stonington defender Emma Spathakis said. "They were down on our end for most of our 1-0 win, pressuring us until Marina [Lewandowski] scored late. It would have helped us mentally to go into the half scoreless, but we knew we had to start playing more aggressively."
Despite Tucchio's stern halftime talk to the team, North Branford actually increased its pressure and ball possession dominance in the third quarter. Stonington defender Shea Burnside cleared a North Branford shot to save a goal as the Thunderbirds forced four penalty corners in the first four minutes.
Stonington's defense could not hold up without any relief from an offensive attack of its own. With 8:30 left, Toto tipped in a Criscuolo pass for a 2-0 lead. With 3:43 left in the third, Lily Ardito gathered the ball from Stonington near midfield and set a long pass to Criscuolo, who dribbled a few times and beat Allard 1 v. 1 for a 3-0 lead.
"They came out much more aggressively today," Allard said. "They were a different team."
Schmidt scored off a rebound early in the fourth quarter on Criscuolo's shot for a 4-0 lead.
Though Tucchio was disappointed by the game's one-sided nature, she was uplifted by the belief that this underclassman-led squad made it this far.
"We opened up against powerful Guilford and then faced Waterford, which gave us trouble last year. I thought we'd be 0-2," Tucchio said. "We beat Waterford and then made progress all year long. People don't realize how hard it is to get here.
"Some of my best teams didn't get this far. We'll have the memory of the ECC title and the phenomenal semifinal overtime win in the snow."
