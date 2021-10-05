STONINGTON — Maddie Mendez scored twice and Hannah Nulick had three assists as Stonington High shut out Waterford, 5-0, in an ECC field hockey game Tuesday.
Stonington has outscored its opponents, 35-4, with five straight shutouts.
Samantha Harris, Nulick and Alex Fidrych also scored for the Bears. Sandy McGugan had an assist.
"We did a nice job tonight putting good pressure on goal and keeping the tempo high on attack," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said in a email. "Hannah Nulick had her stick on everything tonight, firing shots and picking up rebounds for a hand in 4/5 goals. Defense was solid again tonight keeping the ball out of the defensive zone and feeding the midfield and attack."
The Bears (7-1, 6-0 ECC) outshot the Lancers, 21-1. Waterford fell to 2-6-1, 1-4-1.
Stonington next hosts Woodstock Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
