WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh scored three goals and Sarah Wojcik added a pair as Chariho High defeated Smithfield, 5-1, with another dominating performance in a Division II field hockey match Wednesday.
Chariho (10-0, 9-0 Division II) outshot the Sentinels, 20-0. The Chargers finished with 13 penalty corners, and the Sentinels had just one.
It was the 11th goal of the season for both McIntosh and Wojcik. They share the team lead with Chaia Elwell. Chariho has outscored its opponents 44-4 this season.
Caitlyn Courtamanche added an assist for the Chargers.
Smithfield dropped to 5-7-1, 5-7-1. Chariho next travels to Toll Gate on Friday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.