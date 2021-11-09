STONINGTON — Sandy McGugan scored a pair of goals as Stonington High opened the Class S tournament with a 2-0 victory over Stafford on Tuesday.
McGugan scored the first goal early in the second quarter, putting in a rebound off a shot. Her second goal 10 minutes later was also unassisted.
Second-seeded Stonington (16-3) finished with 12 shots and nine penalty corners. No. 15 Stafford (6-8-2) had five shots and three penalty corners.
Stonington advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday, when it will host No. 10 Lauralton. The time of the game has not been finalized. Lauralton advanced with a 1-0 win against Canton.
— Keith Kimberlin
