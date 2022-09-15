WATERFORD — Marina Lewandowski scored a pair of goals as Stonington High downed Waterford, 3-1, in an ECC field hockey match on Thursday.
Katie Anbari scored the other Stonington goal, and Bri Plew contributed an assist. Stonington (2-1, 2-0 ECC) led 2-0 at the half.
Stonington outshot the Lancers, 8-2, and Madi Allard made three saves in goal.
Waterford is 0-3, 0-2. Stonington next travels to Fitch on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
