STONINGTON — Anna Lettiere scored in the second overtime period to lift third-seeded Stonington High over No. 14 Weston, 2-1, on Tuesday in a first-round game of the Class S state field hockey tournament.
Emma Spathakis delivered a pass from the outside left of the circle to Lettiere, who was cutting toward the left post, Bears coach Jenna Tucchio said in an email. "Anna controlled the ball in front of the keeper and flipped a backhand shot to the right post for the game winner."
Stonington (15-2-1) will next host sixth-seeded Granby (12-3-1-1) in a quarterfinal-round game on Thursday at 5 p.m. Granby defeated No. 11 Valley Regional, 2-0, on Tuesday.
The Bears took the early lead on a goal by Bri Plew, assisted by Lettiere, just 1:06 into the game. After that, the two teams battled back and forth, according to Tucchio, until Weston (7-6-4-1) evened the match with a goal on a penalty corner in the second quarter.
Tucchio credited the play of her defense (Spathakis, Bella Spaulding, Shay Burnside and Emily Obrey) for breaking up the Trojans' remaining penalty corners — they had six in the game to Stonington's eight. The Bears also finished with a 10-6 shots advantage.
"The defense continued smart, strong play throughout the remainder of the game and into overtime," Tucchio said.
Tucchio also praised the play of goalie Madi Allard, who made four saves. She "was aggressive and made several key saves ... including breaking up a fast attack in overtime, bringing her high up in the circle to break up the play.
"This was an extremely aggressive and hard-fought game," Tucchio added. "Weston was a very strong and physical team. We did a good job staying true to our strategy and possessing the ball, using our speed and passing to gain the advantages."
— Ken Sorensen
