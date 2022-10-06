STONINGTON — Stonington High sophomore Anna Lettiere scored her sixth goal of the season as the Bears shut out NFA, 3-0, in an ECC field hockey match on Thursday.
Lettiere leads the team in goal this season. Nora Walsh and Bri Plew also scored for the Bears. All three goals were unassisted as the Bears led 2-0 at the half.
Stonington (7-2, 7-0 ECC) outshot the Wildcats, 14-1, and finished with 10 penalty corners. NFA (1-4-0-2, 1-3-0-1) had two.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.