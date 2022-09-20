GROTON — Anna Lettiere scored a goal and assisted on another as Stonington High edged Fitch, 2-1, in an ECC field hockey game on Tuesday.
Katie Anbari scored the other Stonington goal. Both of Stonington's scores came in the second quarter.
Fitch scored its goal in the third quarter.
Stonington outshot Fitch, 12-5. The Bears had 10 penalty corners and the Falcons one. Stonington's Madi Allard made four saves.
Fitch dropped to 3-1, 2-1 ECC. Stonington (3-1, 3-0) next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
