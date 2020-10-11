WATERFORD — Ellie Korinek scored twice and the Stonington High field hockey team shut out Waterford, 3-0, on Saturday.
Sandy McGugan scored the other Stonington goal and Alex Fidrych had an assist.
Korinek's first goal was after a rebound of her own shot. McGugan scored on a backhand in the second quarter to give Stonington a 2-0 halftime lead.
Stonington (3-1) outshot Waterford (0-3), 18-4.
Stonington next travels to Killingly on Monday for an 11 a.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
