WOODSTOCK — Ellie Korinek scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as Stonington High shut out Woodstock Academy, 5-0, in a field hockey match Saturday.
For the season, Korinek has a team-leading 14 goals and five assists.
Hannah Nulick contributed a goal and an assist. Teagan O'Brien and Dillon Griscom each scored a goal.
Stonington finished with 15 shots and 10 penalty corners. Woodstock had three shots and four penalty corners. Stonington goalie Maddie Allard made three saves.
Stonington (10-1) has won nine straight and will host a regional postseason game on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
