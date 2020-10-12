KILLINGLY — Ellie Korinek scored three goals as the Stonington High field hockey team defeated Killingly, 6-0, on Monday.
Two of Korinek’s goals came in the second quarter, helping the Bears to a 3-0 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Korinek scored on a penalty stroke. It was her seventh goal of the season and the 39th of her career. Korinek was a second-team Class S All-State selection last season.
Hannah Nulick scored Stonington’s first goal at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter, and Olivia Monte was credited with the assist. It was Nulick’s fourth goal of the season.
Senior Maya Shaughnessey and junior Samantha Harris scored their first varsity goals in the second half.
Shaughnessey’s was unassisted with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Harris also scored unassisted with 3:14 left in the game.
Stonington (4-1) finished with 30 shots, while Killingly did not have a shot in the game. Killingly goalie Emma Barbeau made 12 saves in the game.
Stonington had 14 penalty corners; Killingly finished with one.
Stonington next hosts Woodstock Academy on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
