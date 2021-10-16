STONINGTON — Stonington High's Samantha Harris scored with no time on the clock, lifting the Bears past Avon, 1-0, in a nonleague field hockey match Saturday.
Stonington was awarded a free hit inside the 25-yard line with 34 seconds remaining. Stonington moved its entire team into attack on the play.
On the restart, Sophia Fernholz drew a penalty after a push from an Avon defender, giving the Bears a penalty corner with 16 seconds left.
Time expired as the Bears set up the corner, but penalty corners are played out even after time has expired.
The ball was sent to the top of the circle by Dillon Griscom. Sandy McGugan received the ball and set it up for Fernholz. She shot from the top of the circle, and Harris deflected the ball into the cage from the right post. Fernholz was credited with an assist.
"It was back and forth the entire game, with both teams working to generate opportunities on goal," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said in an email. "The defenses on both sides were excellent."
Avon finished with six shots, while the Bears had two. Avon had one penalty corner, and Stonington had one. Stonington keepers Avery Slocum and Madi Allard combined for five saves.
Avon, a Class M school, dropped to 5-4-0-1. Stonington (10-2), a Class S school, next hosts NFA on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
