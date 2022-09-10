GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford scored three goals in the first half and beat Stonington High, 5-0, in a nonleague field hockey match on Saturday.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
Guilford, a Class M school, outshot Class S Stonington, 24-6. Guilford finished with 12 penalty corners; the Bears had three.
Stonington's Madi Allard made 17 saves. Stonington next travels to NFA on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
