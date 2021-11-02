STONINGTON — Anne Drago scored two goals and top-seeded Stonington High defeated No. 4 Waterford, 3-0, in the semifinals of the ECC field hockey tournament on Tuesday.
Drago scored both her goals on penalty corners. Both were assisted by Sandy McGugan. McGugan made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal in the fourth quarter.
Stonington (15-2) finished with advantages in shots, 15-1, and penalty corners, 10-1, over the Lancers (5-6-2-3).
The Bears will take a seven-game winning streak into the tournament final on Thursday, when they host No. 3 Fitch (11-4-2) at 5:30 p.m.
Fitch is making its first appearance in the title game. During the regular season, the Bears beat the Falcons twice, 5-1 on Sept. 16 and 3-0 on Oct. 23.
— Ken Sorensen
