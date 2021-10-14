STONINGTON — Stonington High's Anne Drago scored the go-ahead goal early in the fourth quarter and the Bears topped rival East Lyme, 2-1, in an ECC field hockey game Thursday.
Drago scored the decisive goal 3:50 into the fourth quarter on a penalty corner. Sophia Fernholz took the penalty corner and was credited with an assist.
Gabby Dimock scored Stonington's other goal in the second quarter on an assist from Fernholz.
Stonington (9-2, 8-0 ECC) outshot the Vikings, 21-3. The Bears had 12 penalty corners; the Vikings, three. East Lyme is 4-4-1-1, 4-2-1.
Stonington next hosts Avon in a nonleague match on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
