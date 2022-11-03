EAST LYME — When Stonington High's field hockey team walked off the field for the final time last season after falling in the Class S title game, 10 seniors said goodbye.
And most of them played prominent roles in the program's success.
So, expectations for this season were uncertain at best. Stonington had plenty of holes to fill and not much experience to fill them with.
But Thursday afternoon, the Bears left East Lyme with an ECC championship banner and plaque after holding off Fitch, 1-0, in the league's tournament championship game.
Stonington is 14-2-1 after finishing 11-0-1 during the ECC regular season. Two weeks ago, the Bears handed North Branford (15-1), the team it lost to in the Class S title game last year, its only defeat this season.
Fitch dropped to (13-4-0-1) with three of its losses coming against Stonington.
Rebuilding does not seem to be in Stonington's vocabulary.
"I was one of the starters last year, and when we lost all of [the seniors], I was not expecting to be like the ECC title winners or win this championship," said senior Emma Spathakis, who was named the most outstanding player of the game. "I wasn't expecting this at all. It's so crazy to me that we are at this point right now. The sophomore class really stepped up this year."
Stonington started five sophomores — Marina Lewandowski, Shay Burnside, Isabella Spaulding, Emily Obrey and Anna Lettiere — in the game.
"We are heavily blessed with sophomores," Bears coach Jenna Tucchio said. "They've embraced it, they've stepped into their roles, no one is afraid, no one is fearful, no one is playing timid because they are young."
Tucchio said the team has demonstrated continuous improvement during practices and games. Tucchio, who's in her 19th season, said she takes each season as it comes.
"I try not to tamp down my expectations because I know historically what these kids are capable of," she said. "So I give them a clean slate and see where they are going to go. I never count them out in a game."
Stonington is 117-3-6 in the ECC regular season since 2012. The Bears have played in the state tournament finals three times and reached the semifinals four other times during that stretch.
Tucchio said the win over North Branford showed the Bears could match up with one of the top teams in Class S.
Stonington scored the only goal it would need in the first quarter against Fitch.
Junior Nora Walsh was able to find the back of the cage from the left post after receiving a cross from Bri Blew. The goal came just after a penalty corner. It was Walsh's team-leading ninth goal of the season.
"It was an amazing assist from Brianna," Walsh said. "She passed it across the circle, above the goalie, and I was there to put it in. It was an amazing team effort today."
Like her teammate and coach, Walsh was uncertain in September about what the season would hold for the Bears.
"We all thought it would be a rebuilding year," Walsh said. "So we are really proud of ourselves and we've made it really far and we've exceed all expectations."
Stonington controlled the first half, finishing with seven penalty corners. Bears goalie Madi Allard did have to make a kick save on a Fitch opportunity about halfway through the second quarter.
Fitch came out stronger in the second half and had several good scoring opportunities. But Stonington was up to the challenge each time.
Stonington's Megan Harris and Plew worked to provide Walsh with another good shot attempt with 6:30 left in the third quarter. But Fitch goalie Abriel Carey made a sliding save to deny the opportunity.
The Falcons also had a good chance in the fourth quarter on a penalty corner with 7:50 left in the contest. But Burnside was able to dispossess the ball from a Fitch player and end the threat.
Several times in the game, Obrey and Spaulding, who play in the back, were able to intercept balls and stop the Falcon attack.
"Bella and Emily knew what they had to do," Tucchio said. "They had one job to do, make that interception and take it outside, and they did a beautiful job. They really executed and were able to stay focused. They are more mature than most sophomores. They've progressed very well. It's been great to watch."
Stonington finished with nine shots on goal and nine penalty corners. Fitch had two shots and one penalty corner.
Stonington next awaits the pairings for the Class S tournament.
