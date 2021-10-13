CRANSTON — Madison Dachowski scored a goal and assisted on another as Chariho High topped the Cranston co-op, 2-1, in a Division III field hockey game on Tuesday.
Laurel McIntosh scored the other Chariho goal. Dachowski has nine goals and five assists this season. McIntosh has seven goals and seven assists.
Chariho finished with 12 penalty corners, while Cranston had one. Chariho goalie Hannah Smith made six saves.
The Chargers, 8-1 overall, are unbeaten in Division III with an 8-0 record.
Cranston dropped to 1-6-1, 1-6-1 D-III.
Chariho next hosts Rocky Hill on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
