TIVERTON — Chaia Elwell scored two goals in the second half and Chariho High defeated Tiverton, 3-1, in a Division II field hockey game Tuesday.
The game was tied at 1 at halftime. The goal was the first allowed by the Chargers this season.
Laurel McIntosh contributed a goal and an assist for Chariho. Elwell also had an assist. The Chargers had 15 penalty corners.
Tiverton dropped to 1-4-2, 1-4-2 Division II. Chariho (4-0, 4-0) next hosts Classical on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
