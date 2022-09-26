WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh scored a pair of goals as unbeaten Chariho High handed Lincoln just its second loss of the season, 4-0, in a Division II field hockey match on Monday.
Chariho led 3-0 at the half. Chaia Elwell and Sarah Wojcik scored the other Chariho goals. McKenzie Allen was credited with an assist.
Chariho (3-0, 3-0 Division II) has not allowed a goal this season, outscoring its opponents by a combined 19-0.
Lincoln dropped to 5-2, 5-2. Chariho next travels to Tiverton on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
