CUMBERLAND — When Chariho High's Chaia Elwell scored with 2:09 remaining in Tuesday's Division II semifinal game against Cumberland, it appeared the Chargers were headed to another field hockey championship game.
Lincoln had other ideas.
The third-seeded Lions tied the game with 7.4 seconds left in regulation and prevailed, 3-2, scoring on a penalty stroke with 1:25 to go in the first 10-minute overtime period and brutally ending another top-notch season for the No. 2 Chargers.
Lincoln (14-2-1) will play top-seeded Rocky Hill for the D-II crown on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cranston Stadium. Rocky Hill beat No. 5 Classical, 2-1, in the first semifinal of the night.
"Yeah, I thought we sealed the deal," Elwell said of her team-leading 16th goal of the season. "We were really excited after we scored."
Elwell's goal resulted from an exemplary effort. She carried the ball the final 40 yards, chipping it over the sticks of several Cumberland defenders on her way to the goal. She still managed to regain control each time she chipped it past an opponent.
She finally reached the scoring circle and played it over the Cumberland goalie's shoulder from about 8 yards away. It was a remarkable goal by the junior.
But the Lions put pressure on Chariho after Elwell's effort, and Faith Miguel scored from the right side of the goal to tie the game and force overtime.
"That was really tough," Elwell said. "There's not much you can do in seven seconds."
Despite the dramatic ending to regulation, the Chargers did not lose their composure in overtime. In overtime, each team removes four players from the field and plays 7 vs. 7 with the first goal ending the contest.
Several times Chariho was able to put pressure on Lincoln in the extra period, but Lions goalie Akoda Harrop made a number of big saves.
"We focused on dribbling, keeping it on our sticks to make it hard on them to get it away from us," Elwell said of her team's overtime strategy. "We got it down our side and we had a [penalty] corner. It just didn't go our way. Their goalie stopped us. We had it 75% in overtime, but when they got it down there they got a stroke."
With 1:25 left in overtime, Chariho (13-2) was called for a penalty in the shooting circle. Lincoln's Kelsey Smith converted the ensuing penalty stroke to end the contest.
Chariho had taken a 1-0 lead at the half when Laurel McIntosh scored her 13th goal of the season after receiving a ball from Grace Gillet. McIntosh touched the ball a time or two before finding the back of the cage with 2:17 left in the half.
Lincoln tied the game just 2:07 into the second half, Sophia Cavanaugh redirecting a blast from Charlotte LaBossiere into the net.
Chariho goalie Hannah Smith had a big kick save at the end of the first quarter and had several other quality saves during the game.
Chariho backs Megan Henry, Liliana D'Alfonso and Kaitlyn Wojcik played well throughout the game, coming up to control balls. They were also able to carry the ball through the field to help jump-start the attack.
"Honestly, I thought we played really well. We came into it knowing Lincoln was better on turf," Henry said. "We had beaten them on grass [4-0 at Chariho], but we knew they would come out strong, but we had to come out stronger and I think we we did that."
The semifinal game was the first on turf for Chariho this season. In a scheduling quirk, the Chargers hosted the other league teams that have turf. Chariho plays on grass at its home field in Wood River Junction.
The game plays much different on turf.
"That was a big disadvantage for our girls," Chariho coach Mariah Northup said. "It was a tough loss, but I'm really proud of the season they did have. We would have liked to have gone all the way this year, but hopefully Lincoln does. They are a good team."
The Chargers, who lost in the Division III title game to Rocky Hill last season for their only division loss, moved up to Division II this season.
They started the season 12-0 before losing to Rocky Hill, 4-3, on Oct. 22, which cost them the No. 1 seed in the tournament and put them on the same side of the bracket as Lincoln.
"We were very, very nervous moving up," Elwell said. "But we never let our confidence get ahead of us. We didn't let the fact we finished second in D-III get ahead of us this season."
Henry said it was a strong year for the Chargers.
"We had such a great team chemistry with 12 seniors," she said. "We played so well together. We are just a great team."
Despite the setback, Elwell agreed it was another excellent season for the Chargers.
"We played wonderfully tonight, hands down the the best game of the season," Elwell said. "It's awful to end this way, but if we had to end on this game it showcases how good we are and how good we work together."
