WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored four times in the first half and defeated Woonsocket, 4-0, in a Division II field hockey game Monday that was stopped at halftime due to darkness and inclement weather.
Despite the shortened contest, the game counts as a victory for the undefeated Chargers (9-0, 8-0 Division II).
Lily D’Alfonso and Chaia Elwell each had a goal and an assist for the Chargers. Madison Dachowski and Megan Henry scored one goal apiece, and Caitlyn Courtamanche had an assist.
Woonsocket fell to 1-10-1, 1-10-1.
Chariho next hosts Smithfield on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
