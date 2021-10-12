WOONSOCKET — Madison Dachowski scored two goals, Chaia Elwell had two assists and the Chariho High field hockey team remained undefeated in Division III with a 5-0 shutout of Woonsocket on Friday.
Chariho (7-1, 7-0 Division III) led 2-0 at the half. Elwell also scored a goal, as did McKenzie Allen and Megan Henry.
Woonsocket dropped to 2-5, 2-5 with the loss.
Chariho next plays at Rocky Hill on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
