WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chaia Elwell scored two goals and Chariho High recorded another shutout as the Chargers beat Smithfield, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the Division II field hockey tournament on Thursday.
Chariho (13-1) has eight shutouts this season and has outscored its opponents, 53-8.
Elwell leads the team in goals (15) and assists (eight).
McKenzie Allen scored Chariho's other goal, and Caitlyn Courtamanche contributed an assist.
Chariho had 17 penalty corners; the Sentinels had two.
No. 6 Smithfield finished the season 5-10-1. No. 2 Chariho moves to the semifinals where it will face Cranston East or Lincoln on Tuesday at Cumberland. Game time is 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.