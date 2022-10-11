WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored a goal in each half and strengthened its hold on first place in the Division II-A field hockey standings with a 2-0 win over Pilgrim on Tuesday.
Chariho improved to 8-0, 7-0 Division II-A. Second-place Pilgrim dropped to 7-4, 7-4.
Laurel McIntosh and Sarah Wojcik each scored for Chariho. Grace Gillet contributed an assist.
Chariho outshot Pilgrim, 10-0, and finished with 10 penalty corners. The Patriots did not have any.
Chariho next plays at Woonsocket on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
