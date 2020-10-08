STONINGTON — Stonington High scored two goals in the final nine minutes and beat Waterford, 2-0, in a field hockey match Thursday night.
Teagan O'Brien put the Bears on the scoreboard, converting a penalty corner by Sandy McGugan with nine minutes left in the contest. McGugan passed the ball to O'Brien at the top left of the circle and she put in a shot to the left post.
Ellie Korinek scored with 4:30 remaining on a pass from Hannah Nulick. Korinek scored to the left post from the center of the circle.
Stonington finished with 22 shots, 10 in the first half. The Bears also had 10 penalty corners. Waterford (0-2) did not have a shot.
Stonington (2-1) had a number of near misses and ricochets off the post in the first half, according to coach Jenna Tucchio.
Stonington next travels to Waterford to face the Lancers on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
