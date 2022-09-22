STONINGTON — Katie Anbari scored with 57 seconds left in the second half to lift Stonington High over East Lyme, 1-0, in an ECC field hockey game Thursday night at Palmer Field.
Anbari received a pass from Anna Letteiri from the right side of the circle, according to Bears coach Jenna Tucchio, and "maneuvered her way past" the Vikings goalkeeper to score the game winner.
It was a "very exciting game," Tucchio said in an email.
Stonington (4-1, 4-0 ECC) finished with narrow advantages in shots on goal, 6-4, and penalty corners, 4-2, over East Lyme (1-1, 1-1). Bears goalie Madi Allard made three saves for the shutout.
Stonington next plays at Avon on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
