STONINGTON — Stonington High's field hockey program never truly rebuilds.
Even though 19-year coach Jenna Tucchio greeted a very young team to the 2022 season, the Bears continued their ECC dominance by winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles and reaching the Class S state finals. They finished with a 17-3-1 record and placed two on the Class S All-State team.
Senior defender Emma Spathakis was a Class S first-team pick, and sophomore offensive player Anna Lettiere was a Class S second-team choice. The two also made ECC first team, joining junior midfielder Bri Plew on the squad.
"It was a great season and quite a surprise," Tucchio said. "We had so many sophomores and first-year starters in key spots, especially on defense."
Stonington graduated five ECC first-team All-Stars and three honorable mention selections from a 2021 squad that went 18-4. Spathakis was the lone defensive returnee with varsity experience. She responded with a marvelous all-around season, adding a scoring flair (five goals, one assist) on penalty corners to her staple defensive work.
"Emma is an all-around player," Tucchio said. "As the only senior playing defense with three sophomores, she stepped up as a leader and role model. She was key on defense but was able to step up to halfback to help our offense. She was an extremely productive defender on the field. Off the field, mentally and emotionally she calmed the team."
The Bears also graduated most of their offense from 2021. Lettiere scored a couple goals as a freshman, but she stepped up to produce 10 goals and five assists this season. She specialized in clutch goals, scoring the game winner in a couple of state tournament games.
"She really had a huge impact," Tucchio said. "I knew she had potential to score because she's a year-round player who I've watched coming up."
Plew played well at center midfield, adding four goals and four assists to make ECC first team.
"She combined stick skills and speed to really help our penalty corner attack," Tucchio said. "A lot of her production doesn't always show up because she helped set up the pass that led to the assist. She's a very strong all-around player."
Stonington put just three on the ECC first team despite winning every team title. Tucchio said a number of returning All-ECC players from other teams commanded spots. Junior offensive player Nora Walsh was an honorable mention pick after collecting 10 goals and six assists. Senior goalkeeper Madi Allard also was honorable mention.
Walsh scored the only goal in Stonington's 1-0 win over Fitch in the ECC tournament final. Allard was strong all season and succeeded under pressure in the state tournament. In Stonington's semifinal win against Canton, Allard stopped Canton's last four penalty strokes as the Bears prevailed in double overtime.
The ECC also honored junior defender Megan Harris as a sportsmanship winner and senior midfielder Martha Bellet as a scholar athlete.
