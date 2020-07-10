Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Windy with a steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with a steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.