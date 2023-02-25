WESTERLY — Eight new inductees will enter the Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame on May 5.
The induction ceremony will take place at The Haversham.
Tickets may be purchased by calling Deanna Fallon at the school. She can be reached at 401-315-1501.
Austin Cilley
Class of 2013
Cilley earned All-State honors in basketball twice and was the all-time leading scorer in program history when he graduated.
His 1,523 points surpassed a record that had stood for 63 years. That mark was later exceeded by Jacee Hamelin with 1,689 points.
Cilley led the state in scoring his senior year, averaging 24.5 points per game. He still holds the school record for 3-pointers in a game with nine and in a season with 97.
Cilley was first-team All-Division his final two seasons.
Cilley later played at Rhode Island College where he led the team in scoring his freshman season as the team won the Little East Conference championship.
Cilley injured a vertebrae in his spine that season ending his career.
Cilley also played golf at RIC, winning three tournaments and earning team MVP honors twice. He received the John E. Hetherman Award given to a student athlete that overcomes adversity.
Kevin Conway
Class of 2012
Conway was an All-American, All-New England and All-State performer for the boys track program.
Conway finished sixth in the indoor weight throw at the New Balance National and was All-New England (second) in the shot put.
He was the 2012 outdoor state champion in the shot put and earned All-New England in the shot put (fourth) and discus (third).
He was All-State five times in the shot put, discus and hammer throw. He won four Southern Division championships outdoors and was a three-time class and division champion indoors.
Conway later competed at the University of Mississippi where he still ranks in the top 10 in the shot put and weight throw indoors and shot put, discus and hammer outdoors.
Conway lives in Dedham, Massachusetts, where he works as a physical therapist.
Debra Godbout
Class of 1998
Godbout played four years on the soccer team and later at the University of Rhode Island.
She was the head coach at Newbury College and an assistant at Salve Regina and Providence College.
She helped raise $50,000 to bring soccer opportunities and equipment to children in Boston through the Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E. Program with the New England Revolution.
Godbout works as the manager of operations and administration for the New England Revolution Academy in the community engagement department. She has also coached Special Olympics teams.
She lives in Milton, Massachusetts, with her spouse, Deidre Nestor. and has a son, Maddox.
Elizabeth Harrington Ayala
Class of 2007
Ayala earned All-State recognition in both tennis and softball.
In her senior year, she finished runner-up in the state singles tennis tournament. Ayala was first-team All-State twice and second-team All-State as a sophomore. She played No. 1 singles for three seasons.
She earned second-team All-State recognition as a second baseman for the softball team in her junior and senior seasons.
Ayala later played four years of tennis at Division I Sacred Heart where she was All-NEC second team her sophomore year. She played both singles and doubles.
Ayala lives in Westerly with her husband, Daniel, and works at the Marine Science Magnet High School in Groton where she is a math teacher.
She is also a tennis instructor at Weekapaug Tennis Club and Pondview Racquet Club in Westerly.
Charles Holdredge
Contributor
Holdredge served as public address announcer for the school's football games for 32 years and the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament for 29 years.
Holdredge has served on the Westerly Hall of Fame committee and was instrumental, along with his wife Jane, in raising funds for lights at the school's athletic field.
Holdredge is a member of the Providence Gridiron Hall of Fame. He served as the organization's president for two years and received the Lawrence P. Gallogly Humanitarian award.
He has also received the outstanding citizen in support of education award in Westerly.
Holdredge retired after a 40-year career at Electric Boat and lives in Westerly with his wife.
Jeremy Octeau
Class of 2012
Octeau was an All-New England and All-State performer in track and field.
He was a three-time outdoor state champion in the discus, and won the state title in the shot put his junior year.
He finished second in the discus at the New Englands his junior and senior seasons.
He was All-State seven times in indoor and outdoor track. He won three Class and four division championships outdoors.
Octeau competed for LSU in college.
He lives in Westerly and works as a botanical extractor.
Trish Rosso
Class of 1983
Rosso was an All-Division basketball and softball player.
She earned first-team honors in both sports her senior year and was second team in both sports twice. Rosso was a captain of both teams her senior year.
Westerly won three division titles in basketball during her time with the team.
Rosso played basketball at Mitchell College and played in the Westerly Women's Softball League for 35 years. She also also coached youth softball.
Rosso lives in Westerly and works as an IT application services manager for Mohegan Sun.
John Wulforst
Class of 1984
Wulforst was an All-State linebacker and twice named the most outstanding defensive player in the Thanksgiving Day game with Stonington.
Wulforst was unanimous All-Division his junior and senior seasons when he led the team in tackles.
In his senior year, he had 11 solo tackles and a safety against Narragansett. He had 13 solo tackles and two sacks against Stonington.
Wulforst worked for Cherenzia and Associates before his death in November 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.