A fall "postseason experience" for every sport in the ECC has been approved by the league's Advisory Board.
The plan was announced in an email from league commissioner Gary Makowicki on Thursday.
In football, a combine for all seniors and juniors will take place at New London on Oct. 31. Spectators will not be allowed.
For girls and boys soccer, the current ECC regions will be divided into two groups according to seeding. The groups will have a competition with each team playing two games. Games will be played on Nov. 12 and 14 for the boys and Nov. 11 and 13 for the girls with the higher seed hosting games. The spectator policy will be determined by the host school.
For field hockey, all teams in the ECC will be divided into two groups. The top four will play a tournament and the lower three will play a round-robin event. Games will be played Nov. 10 and 12 with the higher seeds hosting. The spectator policy will be determined by the host school.
For volleyball, the ECC regions will be divided into two groups according to seeding. The groups will have a competition with each team playing two games. The higher seeds will host games on Nov. 9, 10 and 12. The spectator policy will be determined by the host school.
Cross country teams will be divided into three sessions. Stonington and Wheeler will run at Harkness Park in Waterford on Nov. 4. Wheeler will run in the first session and Stonington in the second session. Spectators will not be allowed and teams will be limited to seven runners.
Girls swimming will have an in-person meet on Nov. 7 at East Lyme. The top 15 swimmers from each team will compete. No spectators will be allowed. Dual meets this season have been virtual.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.