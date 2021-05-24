EAST LYME — Lila Rich specializes in two jumping events, but the Stonington High senior did her share of running at the ECC Division I girls track and field meet Monday.
Competing simultaneously in the pole vault and high jump at two opposite ends of the East Lyme football and track facility, Rich had to run hard for 130 yards at a clip to take seven attempts in each event. The sweat equity paid off: She won the high jump in 5 feet and the pole vault, breaking a tie with NFA's Hannah Elliott at 10 feet by winning a jump-off.
Rich's two wins keyed the Stonington girls' third-place finish (125 points), behind East Lyme (224) and NFA (144), in the six-team meet. The conference split the outdoor title meet into two divisions for the first time because of COVID-19 protocols.
"Just an outstanding job by Lila by shuttle between both events going on at once and winning both," Stonington coach Ben Bowne said. "We have only about 22 girls competing, but just about all of them had PRs (personal records) and scored. We had a good day all around with the girls and boys teams."
While Rich was challenged for her multiple wins, Bears sophomore Josh Mooney made it look easy, breezing to wins in the 110 high hurdles (15.31), 300 intermediate hurdles (40.57) and javelin (152-1). Mooney's three victories keyed the Bears' 132-point effort, good enough for second place behind large-school NFA (196.5 points) and just ahead of host East Lyme (124) in the six-team meet.
Bowne said there were signs that Mooney could be a special athlete during his freshman indoor track season in 2020. The pandemic wiped out his '20 outdoor track and football seasons as well as this indoor campaign. Mooney, who plans to compete in the decathlon next month, did not disappoint in his first full season.
"This spring was really the first time I could showcase myself," Mooney said. "Three wins was the goal today and it feels good."
Mooney led Stonington to a 1-2-3 finish in the 110 highs with his brother, senior Chris Mooney, second in 16.65, and Phoenix Gleza third in 16.9. Chris Mooney was third in the 300 intermediates in 43.52.
In sprints, Lucian Tedeschi gave the Bears a third-place finish in the 200 (23.84) and eighth in the 100 (12.07). Freshman Ryan Turner was fourth in the 400 (56.43) and fifth in the high jump (5-6). Luke Constanzo paced the Bears in field events with a third in the discus (107-4) and third in the shot put (40-8). David Wing added a third in the javelin (144-4).
Sophomore Ryan Gruczka led Stonington's effort in distance running, placing second in the 1600 (4:34.81) and third in the 3,200 (10:02.61).
Stonington's 4x400 relay team of William Sawin, Ryan Orr, Jason Morse and Turner was third in 3:41.96. The 4x800 relay team of Morse, Sawin, William DeCastro and Orr placed third in 9:35.62.
Aside from Rich's effort, Stonington's girls squad received major lifts from its sprinters. The 4x100 relay team of Ruth Greene, Nancy Inthasit, Teagan O'Brien and Helena Hoinsky won in 51.28.
"We've had so many good 4x100 relays recently, but we've never won here," Bowne said. "We've been snake-bitten by handoffs. Our handoffs have been shaky recently, but the girls came through today."
Inthasit, a junior, racked up points with seconds in the 100 (13.25) and 200 (27.38). O'Brien added a second in the long jump (16-6).
Stonington's 4x400 relay team of Marin Singletary, Elena Korinek, Hoinsky and Alexa Williams placed third in 4:23.64.
Madison Wing (84-5) and Olivia Haberek (78-5) went fourth and seventh, respectively, in the discus, and Sophia Bell was third in the javelin (94-1).
Overall, Bowne said Stonington did itself proud in the Division I meet. NFA boys coach Tom Teixeira concurred.
"When you consider NFA had as many if not more kids in one grade than Stonington has in four grades," Teixeira said, "they do a great job with their track program."
Josh Mooney was named Best in Track for the meet; Waterford's Sam Menders was Best in Field. Rich was Best in Field in the girls competition.
