Only home spectators will be allowed at all ECC athletic events, according to Scott Elliott, chairman of the league's Advisory Board.
Previously, each school had specific policies for home and away spectators. The new policy will be in place until Jan. 31.
"The ECC Executive Committee has met and agreed, along with input from most of the league AD's that moving towards limiting spectators to home spectators only will hopefully allow us the best chance to finish our winter season," Elliott, the athletic director at Lyman Memorial, said in an email on Monday.
— Keith Kimberlin
