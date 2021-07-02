STONINGTON — Stonington's Lucas Huesman placed in three events at the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championship in Clay County, Florida, in June.
Huesman finished 17th in the 117.6K (73 miles) road race in a time of 2:42:14 on June 25. He was just three seconds behind the winning time of 2:42:11.
Huesman finished 21st in the 60-minute criterium race on Sunday with a time of 1:02, just nine seconds behind the winning time of 1:01:51
Huesman finished 34th in the 20K (12.4 miles) individual time trial in 26:45:28 on June 24.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.