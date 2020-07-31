HARTFORD — Stonington's Lucas Huesman finished first in a pair of events during the Tuesday Night Criterium Series at Rentschler Field.
Huesman was first in the pro race and the U19 junior race on Tuesday. He also finished second in the pro race on July 21.
Huesman races for CT Cycling Advancement Program.
— Keith Kimberlin
