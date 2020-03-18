NORTH STONINGTON — Registration is taking place for AngelRide, a charity bicycle race that benefits the Arthur C. Luf Children's Burn Camp.
The 62-mile ride from North Stonington to Union, Conn., takes place on Saturday, May 23.
A 35-mile ride from Griswold to Ashford, Conn., will also take place.
The camp is for children 8-18 who have survived life-altering burn injuries.
For more information, riders and volunteers should visit info@angelride.org.
