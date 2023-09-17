NORTH STONINGTON — Trevor Scarchilli finished third overall in 18 minutes, 55 seconds and the Wheeler boys cross country team placed fourth (72 points) on Friday at the Wheeler Invitational.
Cam Conway was 10th (20:04) for the Lions, followed by Jayson Krysiewicz in 11th (20:16) and James Noyes in 17th (20:54).
Montville was the overall team winner (47 points), followed by Ellis Tech (67) and Lyman Memorial (68). Montville's Jack Brehler was the individual winner, crossing the finish line in 18:04.
Girls Cross Country
Lions finish second in Invite
NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler's Sophie Zichichi was second overall (21:41) at the Wheeler Invitational.
Carissa Browne was sixth (23:20), Kylie Melia took seventh (23:46) and Rose Tardiff was 10th (26:38) for the Lions.
Lyman Memorial's Hazel DeLucia was the individual champion (21:14) and the Bulldogs won the team title with 23 points followed by Wheeler with 32. The two schools were the only competing teams that had five scoring runners to post a team score.
Wheeler takes part in an ECC tri-meet on Tuesday with Norwich Free Academy and Fitch at Haley Farm State Park in Groton.
— Rich Zalusky
