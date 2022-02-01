WESTERLY — Westerly High's Jake Serra started his fall athletic career playing soccer.
But he soon found that cross country suited him better. The change has worked out pretty well — Serra capped his career with a third-team All-State honor this past fall.
"He was with soccer for a while but then he fell in love with track," Westerly coach Dave Federico said. "He worked really hard in the summers and did all the things he needed to do. I'm sure he was very happy with making All-State. It was a good ending to his career. He had a great season and he worked to his goals."
Serra turned in a time of 16:34 to finish 21st during the state championship meet at Ponaganset High on Nov. 6. The top seven finishers were named first-team All-State, the next seven were second team and those 15-21 were third team in selections made by the coaches association.
Serra secured the final spot by less than a second.
Serra was also first-team All-Southern Division. That honor is based on a formula derived from performances during the dual meet season.
Serra was second-team Class C after placing second at the Class C meet in 16:43. The race winner, Devan Kipyego of St. Raphael Academy, won the state championship race the next week.
Westerly senior Nick Cozzolino was first-team Class C after a sixth-place finish in the championship race in 16:56.
Cozzolino was second-team All Southern Division.
"He also had a really great year. He's very dedicated to what he's doing," Federico said. "I would never have thought four years ago that he could have achieved this. It's just attributed to how much effort he put in and how much he trained."
Westerly finished 4-4 in the dual meet season and placed fourth in the Class C meet. The Bulldogs qualified as a team for the state championship where they placed 14th.
