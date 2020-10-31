EAST GREENWICH — Westerly High's Emma Turano placed 34th at the girls junior varsity state cross country meet Saturday at East Greenwich High.
Turano finished the 3.1-mile course in 24:20.95.
Oscar McLaughlin finished the JV boys race in 24:29.54, good for 176th place.
In the 2.4-mile freshman race, Kyle Andrew was 71st in 18:01.66.
Westerly's boys and girls will next compete in the Class B meet at Ponaganset on Saturday at a time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
