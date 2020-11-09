NORTH SCITUATE — The logistics have been finalized for Saturday’s RIIL state cross country meet at Ponaganset High's Covered Bridge Trail.
In response to new regulations passed down by the RIIL, each race has been divided into two heats. The second heat will have the top two teams (or ties) from the dual meet season for a total of eight or nine teams. The remaining teams that were either the third-place finishers in the league or among the six teams that qualified from Saturday’s class meets will be in the first heat.
The decision to break the boys and girls into heats is part of a COVID-19 requirement to keep the number of runners below 150 at all times on the Ponaganset campus.
The breakdown of Saturday’s starting line assignments:
9:30 a.m. — boys first heat: Barrington, Coventry, Mount Saint Charles, South Kingstown, Pilgrim, Cranston West, Westerly, Portsmouth, Narragansett and Prout.
11:15 a.m. — boys second heat: La Salle, St. Raphael, Bishop Hendricken, East Greenwich, Cumberland, Smithfield, North Kingstown and Chariho.
1:30 p.m. — girls first heat: Barrington, Burrillville, Chariho, Pilgrim, Cranston West, Westerly, Ponaganset, Prout and Moses Brown.
2:45 p.m. — girls second heat: La Salle, Portsmouth, East Greenwich, Cranston East, Classical, Coventry, Cumberland, Smithfield, North Kingstown and South Kingstown.
— Brendan McGair, Pawtucket Times
